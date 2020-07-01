JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) — Kids can have fun and improve their basketball skills with a special summer camp.
Keith Kaiser joined some former U of L players before they host the July camp.
Robbie Valentine, member of the 1986 National Championship team, has organized many basketball camps over the year.
He has invited another former U of L player to be a part of the fun.
Wiley Brown, currently the Head Mens Basketball Coach at Indiana University Southeast.
He was also a member of the 1980 National Championship Team as a Cardinal.
There are 2 opportunities to learn the game of basketball at 2 local camps.
Jeffersonville IN:
Robbie Valentine & Wiley Brown are hosting a summer basketball camp July 6th – 9th at Nachand Fieldhouse in Jeffersonville IN.
The basketball camp is for boys and girls ages 5 – 16.
Full day camp is from 9am – 3pm and half day from 9am – noon.
Robbie Valentine and Wiley Brown have partnered with Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore, Jeffersonville Chief of Police, Kenny Kavanaugh and Jeffersonville Fire Chief, Shawn Grant for sponsorship opportunities for families experiencing financial hardship.
Louisville KY:
Robbie Valentine is hosting his annual summer basketball camp at the KFC Yum! Center July 13th – 16th.
The basketball camp is for boys and girls ages 5 – 16.
Full day camp is from 9am – 3pm and half day from 9am – noon.
Robbie Valentine has partnered with Metro Parks to offer scholarships for families with financial hardship.
For additional camp information and registration contact Robbie Valentine at 502-387-8689 or send an email to rvalentine@kfcyumcenter.com.
