SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Rock Creek Musical Theater presents "The Music Man JR."
Vanessa Lorentzen, Director of Rock Creek Musical Theater, is proud of what this small group has achieved over the last 5 years.
Talented performers put their mark on fun productions like "The Music Man JR."
Based on Meredith Willson's six-time-Tony-Award-winning musical comedy, "The Music Man Jr.," features some of musical theatre’s most iconic songs and a story filled with good old-fashioned romance.
Master showman Harold Hill is in town, and he’s got “seventy-six trombones” in tow.
His plan is sell the instruments and uniforms to the people of River City, Iowa and skip town, but he falls for the uptight town librarian, Marian.
Will he make the right decision?
"The Music Man JR." is a toe-tapping crowd-pleaser that features roles for kids of every level.
Rock Creek Community Academy
8000 Diefenbach Lane
Sellersburg, IN 47172
Friday, April 21 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 22 2:30 p.m.
$10 Admission
Click here to get connected to RCCA Musical Theater.
