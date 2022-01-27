SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Rock Creek Community Musical Theater in Southern Indiana prepares to take the stage.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the cast of Alice@Wonderland before opening night.
RCCA Musical Theater might be small but they have big hearts. Vanessa Lorentzen has been the musical theater director for 4 years. The challenge has been to create productions the students can be proud of with a small room for rehearsals and no auditorium. The group has to rent venues and reinvent themselves every show. But the program has grown from 14 to 30 kids, this past school year.
Their last performance was at the Falls of the Ohio State Park as they gave a nod to “Lewis & Clark”. The current show, “Alice@Wonderland” is the classic story with a twist. She drops into Wonderland with her cell phone and can’t focus on the beauty around her. The show is driven by multi-genre music like “Off With Her Head” as a Salsa number and "Tea Time” has a western twang.
Students in grades 6 to 12 auditioned with a 6th grade girl taking the lead.
Alice@Wonderland
Speed Hall
Sellersburg, Ind.
Friday, January 28th- 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, January 29th- 7:00 p.m.
$15
Click here to get connected to Rock Creek Community Academy Theater.
