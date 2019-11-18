LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KYANA Geological Society's presents their annual Mineral, Gem and Fossil Show.
Meet enthusiasts and professionals, learn about geology, rocks, gemstones, minerals, fossils, lapidary arts and handmade jewelry.
Take home specimens of your own.
Participate in the silent auction and help support the KYANA Geological Society.
The group is a diverse organization with interests in Fossils, Minerals, Lapidary, Faceting, Silver and Goldsmithing, Bead Stringing, PMC, Flint Knapping, Local Geological History, and Environmental Sciences.
The membership is largely composed of amateur hobbyists, with a sprinkling of professional geologists, engineers and other professional scientists.
Mineral, Gem & Fossil Show
Camp Crestwood
7206 Clore Ln
Crestwood, KY 40014
Friday, November 22, 10 AM - 5 PM
Saturday, November 23, 10 AM - 5 PM
Sunday, November 24, Noon - 4 PM
Free Admission & Parking
