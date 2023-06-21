PROSPECT, Ky. (WDRB) -- An exotic car show returns to Norton Commons.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the third annual "Cars in the Commons".
Norton Commons hosts the car show featuring exotic, collector, and high-performance vehicles.
The event is free and open the public.
It happens on Saturday, June 24th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the North Village Town Square located at 6320 Rosebay Street.
Attendees can expect to see Exotics, Track Cars, vintage, classics and more coming from 10 states.
This year, see a special vintage display called the BMW Bash.
At 3:30 p.m., the show will conclude with an awards celebration.
RiverCity Rippers (RCR Events) is organizing the show and donating proceeds from the car entries to Norton Children’s Hospital.
The Louisville based Events & Promotion Company promotes Automotive & Charity events throughout the area.
