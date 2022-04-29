LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Runners need to be prepared for the Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon & Marathon.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at all the activities of the Race Expo and Packet Pick-up.
It's a special 2 day event at the Kentucky International Convention Center for the participants.
Runner packets include race bib, timing chip, and important runner instructions.
Pick up your packet and stay for the activities.
Bourbon Tasting with Bardstown Bourbon Company
Picking up Race Day Gear from Swag’s Sport Shoes and other vendors
Assisted stretch & pre-race body work with KORT Physical Therapy’s Rehab Team
Visiting the Official Derby Festival Race Day Merchandise shop
Other sampling and tasting opportunities
Race Expo And Packet Pick-Up:
Kentucky International Convention Center
Downtown Louisville, 221 S. 4th Street
Thursday, April 28 - 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM
Friday, April 29 - 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM
There will be no packet pickup on race day.
