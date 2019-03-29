LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An appetite for food can help someone get through college.
The 5th Annual Taste of West Louisville makes that happen on Saturday, April 6th from 7 to 9.
St. Stephen Family Life Center, 1508 W. Kentucky St., will host local businesses in the food and beverage.
They will provide a tasting of the their best dishes.
$20 tickets must be purchased online.
Tickets will not be sold at the door.
You must be 18 years or older to attend.
The funds raised from this event go to college bound high school seniors in the Metro area.
