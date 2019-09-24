LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Go out to eat and help out House of Ruth on Thursday, September 26th.
"Dining Out for Life" allows you to dine at a participating restaurant and 10% or 25% (depending on the restaurant) of your bill will be donated to House of Ruth.
You can pick from breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert options.
By simply enjoying a meal, you help provide housing, addiction recovery services, mental health therapy, and much more to individuals in our community with or affected by HIV/AIDS.
Click here to find participating restaurants.
