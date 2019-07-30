LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chocolate Fest, a decadent event, helps those living with HIV/AIDS in our area.
The night of entertainment, spirits and light bites happens on Saturday, August 3rd at the Mellwood Art and Entertainment Center from 7:00-11:00 pm.
Additionally, attendees of Chocolate Fest will receive free admission to Play Louisville.
There will also be a silent auction of unique items and exciting opportunities.
You must 21 or older to attend.
Advance tickets for $45 is a tax deductible donation to the Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance.
VIP tickets are available for $100 and will include all general admission benefits, plus access to the VIP lounge, signature cocktail, designated wait staff, swag bag, and more.
Expect chocolate creations from these vendors:
Amore di Mona
Bluegrass Brewing Company (BBC)
Bom Bom Brands
Bourbon Raw
Comfy Cow
Four Roses Bourbon
Ghirardelli Chocolate Company
Holi Gin
The Joy Luck
Kern’s Derby-Pie
The Limbo
Louisville Chocolate Fountain
Mark’s Feed Store
Napa River Grill
Old 502 Winery
Pop Culture Cakes
Red Lobster
River Road BBQ
Simply Thai
Starbucks
Sweet Cheeks Cupcakery
Sweet Spot Candy Shoppe
Tito’s Handmade Vodka
And More!
Guests will enjoy entertainment from Leah Halston, DJ Syimone, the Bizarre Bazaar, and more.
The Chocolate Fest is one of the Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance’s signature fundraisers.
Proceeds from Chocolate Fest benefit the Kentuckiana AIDS Alliance and directly support local agencies that provide a spectrum of services and supports for those living with HIV/AIDS in the 19 counties in and around Metro Louisville.
Click here to purchase tickets for Chocolate Fest.
Ticket prices will increase at the door.
