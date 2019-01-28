LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Step into a world of swashbuckling rogues and dastardly villains.
The third annual Kentucky Pirate Festival happens at Art Sanctuary on Saturday, February 2nd.
Sing rousing shanties with voyagers of the seas.
Spend your stolen loot on goods from around the globe at the Pirate Marketplace.
Taste the freedom of the pirate's life.
Fun and activities for scallywags of all ages.
Kentucky Pirate Festival
Art Sanctuary
1433 S. Shelby St.
Saturday, February 2nd
Noon to 10pm
Adults $15 / 12 & Under $10
