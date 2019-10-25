LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Candy becomes the center of a kid's world during Halloween.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped by Schimpff's Confectionery in Jeffersonville for a candy fix.
Cindy Shepherd, 5th generation candy maker, showed Keith some special treats.
Halloween themed chocolates and sweets keeps you in the Halloween spirit.
But, the day after October 31st, Schimpff's ramps up their production of Christmas candies.
They have already started stock piling Peppermint Pillows, made right there in the shop.
G.A. Schimpff's Confectionery is one of the oldest, continuously operated, family-owned candy businesses in the United States.
It was opened in its present location in 1891 by Gustav Schimpff Sr. and Jr.
