LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- If you are in the mood for Venezuelan food, now there's a new place in NuLu.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a taste of the recently opened Señora Arepa.
The founders of Louisville favorites like El Taco Luchador and Guaca Mole Cocina Mexicana brings you, Señora Arepa.
It is located directly behind their Cuban restaurant, La Bodeguita de Mima at 721 E. Market Street in NuLu.
The fast casual concept will serve made-to-order Venezuelan cuisine featuring the namesake, arepa.
Arepa is a popular Latin American maize dish best described as a cross between a tortilla and a pancake, and often topped or stuffed with homemade cheese, meats, chicken, or avocado.
The 4,000-square-foot building once housed Ghyslain.
The restaurant shares a courtyard dining space with La Bodeguita de Mima.
A featured menu item is “Reina Pepiada”, made of griddled cornmeal patties, then baked and stuffed chicken salad made with avocado mayo.
Another treat is the national dish of Venezuela, “Pabellón Criollo.”
Its black beans and shredded beef under a bed of plantain chips.
Desserts include Sweet Arepita, a pan mixed with sugar and cocoa powder, fried and stuffed with Nutella and dulce de leche.
Señora Arepa is open Tuesday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sat. noon to 9 p.m.
