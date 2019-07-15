LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homearama 2019 can inspire you to update your home or find a new one.
Go inside 6 new homes at Dove Point Estates off Taylorsville Road, July 13th through July 28th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored some of the featured homes.
Homearama is an annual Louisville event that showcases custom built new homes at a single site that are fully furnished, decorated, landscaped and feature the latest in building trends, technology and interior design.
Homearama, now in its 52nd year, is an annual event produced by the Building Industry Association of Greater Louisville since 1968.
Homearama 2019
Dove Point Estates
4063 Sweeney Ln
Louisville, KY 40299
Now through July 28th
Weekdays: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sundays: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Tickets are $10 per person.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online.
Ticket gate closes an hour prior to listed closing times.
Children 12 and under are free with an adult.
Active Military & Veterans are free with valid military ID
No pets allowed.
Click here to get directions to Homearama 2019.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.