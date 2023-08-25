SELLERSBURG, In (WDRB) -- Sellersburg, Indiana has had something to celebrate for more than 30 years.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some folks proud of their community.
Sellersburg Celebrates began in 1990 with a small group of community leaders looking to bring the community together.
The purpose of Sellersburg Celebrates is to provide fellowship and entertainment to Sellersburg residents and the surrounding communities through a safe and family friendly festival.
The celebration has grown over the past 30 years.
The theme this year is "New Beginnings".
The FREE 3 day event has non-stop food, music, rides and more... August 24-26.
It's the largest vendor turnout since 1990 with a variety of crafts available.
Expect homemade jellies & jams, custom made crafts, handmade jewelry, local honey, freshcut flowers and more.
See The Juice Box Heroes take the stage Friday night.
Nothing says "small town" celebration like a line of floats, people in costume, and bands marching down the street.
See the parade on Saturday, August 26th starting at 10 am.
Then stick around for the car show at Silver Creek Township Park... Noon - 3:00 PM.
Click here to get connected to Sellersburg Celebrates.
https://www.sellersburgcelebrates.org/
