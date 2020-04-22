LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A farm community in Kentucky asked for some help naming their two newborn lambs, and the winners might sound a little familiar.

Shaker Village named the two lambs "Baashear" and "Virginia." It announced the names Tuesday with some adorable photos of the two on Twitter

Virginia is the name of the sign language interpreter who has accompanied Gov. Andy Beshear on his daily news conferences.

The community said it wanted to pick names that would show gratitude for the leadership in Kentucky while also putting a smile on people's faces.

