LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A farm community in Kentucky asked for some help naming their two newborn lambs, and the winners might sound a little familiar.
Shaker Village named the two lambs "Baashear" and "Virginia." It announced the names Tuesday with some adorable photos of the two on Twitter.
Remember our new lambs that we asked you to help us name? Well, we've chosen some names that we hope will make you smile & express our gratitude for the leadership our state has received. Introducing Baashear & Virginia. @GovAndyBeshear #ShakerVillageKY #TogetherKy #TeamKentucky pic.twitter.com/uFUZm2M6rt— Shaker Village KY (@shakervillageky) April 21, 2020
Virginia is the name of the sign language interpreter who has accompanied Gov. Andy Beshear on his daily news conferences.
The community said it wanted to pick names that would show gratitude for the leadership in Kentucky while also putting a smile on people's faces.
