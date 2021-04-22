SHELBY CO SHOWCASE.jpg

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Showcase on Main features the best of Shelby County, Kentucky.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at Saturday’s Downton Shelbyville event.

The showcase will highlight the different businesses and industries in Shelby County.

Expect food, demonstrations, entertainment, raffle prizes and more.

Showcase on Main

Presented by Shelby County Chamber of Commerce

Downtown Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky

Saturday, April 24th 10am-2pm

FREE to the Public

Click here to get connected to Showcase on Main and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags