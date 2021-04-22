SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Showcase on Main features the best of Shelby County, Kentucky.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser gets a look at Saturday’s Downton Shelbyville event.
The showcase will highlight the different businesses and industries in Shelby County.
Expect food, demonstrations, entertainment, raffle prizes and more.
Showcase on Main
Presented by Shelby County Chamber of Commerce
Downtown Main Street, Shelbyville, Kentucky
Saturday, April 24th 10am-2pm
FREE to the Public
Click here to get connected to Showcase on Main and the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.
