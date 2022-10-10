LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Talented artists take to the street to express themselves.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at Via Colori Kentucky: Street Painting Festival.
The 14th annual event happens on October 15 & 16.
Via Colori Kentucky is a festival in which hundreds of artists, community organizations, vendors, and partners come together to host the most creative festival in Kentucky.
More than 150 artists participate with the intent of making an artistic masterpieces on a large scale, directly on the sidewalks of Waterfront Park in Louisville.
Live music will fill the air on two stages.
Discover live music, vendors, family-friendly activities, face painting, STEM centered activities, bounce houses, a food court, street performers, cosplayers, a full size TARDIS, and of course, street art.
Via Colori supports the efforts of the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana.
Via Colori Kentucky: Street Painting Festival
Big Four Bridge Lawn in Waterfront Park
Saturday, October 15 11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Sunday, October 16 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
FREE Event
Click here to get connected to Via Colori Kentucky: Street Painting Festival.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.