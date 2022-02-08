LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A Singing Valentine makes for a memorable gift on Valentines Day.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins the Thoroughbreds Barbershop Chorus before they serenade lovebirds.
The Thoroughbreds have been Louisville’s premier men’s A cappella chorus for over 70 years.
Singing four part harmony in the barbershop quartet style.
It's a style of music that gets its roots originally in the African American community, the form was invented when four singers would gather at the local barbershop and harmonize to popular songs of the day.
A group of young gentleman led by Fritz Dryborough, formed The Thoroughbred Chorus in 1958.
The Thoroughbreds have become a legendary chorus in the barbershop community singing music from all different era’s of American popular music.
The Thoroughbreds will be sending out quartets on Valentines Day, Monday, February 14th.
Surprise your sweetie at home, at work, at a restuarant or almost anywhere in the Louisville Metro Area.
Valentines sent outside of the Metro area may be subject to a mileage fee of $10
Singing Valentine for an individual: $75
Singing Valentine for a group: $250
Click here to reserve your spot now.
