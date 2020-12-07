LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boost your holiday spirit with a visit to Paristown’s Fête de Noël.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explored the winter village.
Fête De Noël means “Festival of Christmas”. The Winter Holiday Festival is a 6-week Winter village featuring an outdoor ice skating rink. Skate, shop, eat, drink, enjoy holiday movie nights, karaoke and silent disco on ice. Stoneware & Co. is offering ornament decorating.
Christy's Garden
720 Brent St
Louisville, KY 40204
ICE SKATING RINK HOURS
Open November 25–January 3
Monday–Thursday: 4–9 p.m.
Friday: 4–11 p.m.
Saturday: Noon–11 p.m.
Sunday: Noon–9 p.m.
SKATE RENTAL AND SESSIONS
1-Hour Skate Session w/ Rental: $13
1-Hour Skate Session Only: $9
Season Pass Pass: $45
Gift Cards are available!
Ice skating is always available when the rink is open to the public. Hours are subject to change due to weather or ice rink conditions. Public skate is on a “first come, first serve” basis. Masks are required to enter and capacity is limited. All skates are thoroughly sanitized after each use. Please wear your mask at all times, maintain social distancing and avoid physical contact with other skaters.
Click here to get connected to Paristown’s Fête De Noël ("Festival of Christmas") Winter Holiday Festival.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.