LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Skyline Chili says, "you're going to want a ~pizza~ this."
The fast-food chili chain took to Twitter on Sunday in celebration of National Pizza Day to post an unconventional recipe. Skyline tweeted a video featuring a recipe for Skyline Chili pizza.
You’re going to want a ~pizza~ this. Comment how many slices you’d eat with the 🍕 emoji. Happy #NationalPizzaDay! pic.twitter.com/kaT5LoxoQh— Skyline Chili (@Skyline_Chili) February 9, 2020
The recipe features pizza dough, Skyline chili used as sauce, yellow mustard, diced onions and shredded cheese. Skyline said the recipe is perfect for any event you're hosting including birthday parties, game night or family gatherings.
Some Twitter users commented that hot dog slices should be added to make it a Skyline Cheese Coney pizza.
