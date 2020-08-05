LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Take your selfies to the next level at Bluegrass Selfie Experience.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser stopped by to improve his selfie skills.
Bluegrass Selfie Experience in Downtown Louisville opened in June 2020.
Use more than 20 different backdrops to make your selfies unforgettable.
Some created by local artists.
Experience interactive backdrops, props and lighting.
Become a King or Queen on a throne
Relax at the end of a rainbow
Rock out in the Bluegrass Recording Studio
Swing over a field of sunflowers
Plus many more
Adults: $25.00
Kids: $15.00 (12 and under)
Veterans: $20.00
Senior Citizens: $20.00
Class of 2020: $15.00
