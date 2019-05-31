LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 19th annual Wings for Kids Radio Controlled Air Show benefits Norton Children's Hospital.
Once again, the River City Radio Controllers join together to display their aircrafts and flying skills.
The air show happens on Saturday, June 1st and Sunday, June 2nd at the Bill Fluke Airfield at E.P. "Tom" Sawyer State Park.
Expect exciting flying exhibitions including in-air dogfights and combat, aerobatic airplanes and vintage airplanes.
The air show features nationally recognized pilots throughout the Midwest and beyond.
There will be fun activities for the whole family like candy drops from radio controlled airplanes, inflatables, face painting and flight simulators.
Saturday, June 2, 2018
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday, June 3, 2018
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
$5 for individuals or $10 per car
Proceeds benefit Norton Children's Hospital.
Over the last 18 years, the River City Radio Controllers has raised more than $300,000.
Last year, $46,000 was raised for the Norton Children's Hospital's Air Transport Team.
The Academy of Model Aeronautics has given the River City Radio Controllers the Award of Excellence based on the results of their community efforts.
They are the largest charitable model flying club in the US.
Click here to get connected to Wings for Kids.
Click here to get connected to the River City Radio Controllers.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.