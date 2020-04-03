LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Salons and barbers are not seeing customers right now.
Many people are taking matters into their own hands.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got some advice from the owner of J Michael's Spa & Salon.
Jill Higginbotham demonstrated some services families can do at home.
She had some home skin care tips and how to keep up with lash extensions.
Jill showcased hair conditioning treatment tips and how to creating a Balayage look at home.
She had some advice on how to keep your color looking fresh with Eufora Protein Treatment/Color Revive and how to conceal and style hair regrowth.
Men need some attention during this time.
Jill showed how to style men's hair as it grows out and how to shape up and trim short hair necklines.
