LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Professional Bull Riders return to Louisville for the first time in eight years.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learns about all the action at the KFC Yum! Center March 27 & 28.
PBR (Professional Bull Riders), the world’s leading bull riding league, brings the Top 30 bull riders in the world to Louisville.
Thousands of dollars and points towards the 2021 PBR World Championship are on the line.
The KFC Yum! Center will be transformed by more than 1.5 million pounds of dirt, six football fields of steel, and over 120,000 pounds of bovine athlete for the two day event.
People make a business out of owning bucking bulls.
The bulls receive world-class treatment like electromagnetic pulse therapy, chiropractic services, massages, specific feed, supplements and more.
The toughest sport known to man produces some of the toughest athletes alive like Chase Outlaw.
Chase missed all of 2020 recovering from two reconstructive shoulder surgeries.
This will be just his second event back after recovering.
In cooperation with local and state COVID-19 restrictions, this event is being held with limited fan attendance.
Cheer on your favorite rider and your favorite bull.
