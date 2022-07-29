LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of anxious students are getting ready to hit the books again.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser sat down with some area students for some Back-to-School Counseling.
Almost every kid heading back to elementary school or returning to high school are a little nervous.
Some students want to make friends, some don't want to stand out and some want to just fit in.
These reservation have been around since the invention of school.
We learn how these students are going to tackle the new challenges.
Thank you:
Cole Sizemore (11th Grader), Mychele Bradshaw (7th Grader), Aidan Brooks (8th Grader), Nadia Brooks (6th Grader), Delta Johnson (3rd Grader), Riley Torres (5th Grader).
And thank you to Louisville Collegiate for the use of the library.
Have a great school year.
