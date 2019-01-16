LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Broadway musical "Something Rotten!" takes over the Kentucky Center this week.
Something Rotten! will play The Kentucky Center January 15-20 for a limited one-week engagement.
The performance schedule will be Tuesday - Thursday evenings at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday evening at 8 pm, Saturday matinee at 2 pm, Sunday matinee at 1 pm, and Sunday evening at 6:30 pm. Something Rotten! is part of the 2018/2019 PNC Broadway in Louisville series.
Nominated for 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Something Rotten! is "a deliriously entertaining new musical comedy that brings down the house!"
This hilarious new musical comedy tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rockstar Will Shakespeare. When a soothsayer foretells the next big thing in theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL!
Tickets are now on sale and are available at The Kentucky Center box office, by phone at 502-584-7777, and online at www.kentuckycenter.org. For groups of 10 or more, call 502-569-3060.
