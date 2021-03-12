fritz mens spa kk 3-12-21.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Spring Break is right around the corner and you may want to feel your best.

WDRB’s Keith Kaiser stopped by Fritz’s Salon & Spa for Men for some maintenance.

We’ll just say, he had them tighten up some loose ends.

From a back facial to ear waxing, the team at Fritz’s had their hands full.

Fritz’s was established in 1998 to offer men a place of their own.

They offer grooming services for men and boys, plus a full spa with therapeutic massage, skin care, body waxing and nail care.

