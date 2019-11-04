LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get kids excited about Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math with Family S.T.E.A.M. Day.
It's a day full of exploration and interactive fun on Saturday, November 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the South Central Regional Library (7300 Jefferson Boulevard).
This free event includes science and art activities with many local groups:
Discover adventures with Kentucky Science Center, Louisville Zoo, Bernheim Forest, StageOne Family Theatre.
Do stargazing with the Owsley Brown II Portable Planetarium from Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium.
Make concrete with Irving Materials Inc.
And many more S.T.E.A.M. related activities.
Click here to get connected to Family S.T.E.A.M Day.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.