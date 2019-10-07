LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Southwest Community Festival at the Sun Valley Park (6505 Bethany Lane) draws people from all over.
The 30 year old event welcomes close to 20,000 guests each year.
You can enjoy "Family Fun in the Southwest".
They have activities for the whole family on Saturday, October 12th from 10am to 5pm.
Live entertainment all day, browse more than 100 booths, teen town, senior tent, kid's city and classic cars.
Featured entertainment, Miller's Folly & The Mixers.
