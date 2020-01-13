Spaghetti Squash Lasagna 1.JPG

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Maintain your diet related new years resolutions with this super flavorful healthy version of a lasagna.

Kroger Chef Paul Dowell shared this recipe using Spaghetti Squash.

Spaghetti Squash Lasagna

Makes 8 to 10 servings

4 cups Spaghetti Squash 
1-12 oz. pkg.   Simple Truth Italian Seasoned Chicken Meatballs 
1 cupOlive Bar or Prepackaged Marinated Roasted Tomatoes (chopped) 
1 Tbl. Olive Bar or Prepackaged Roasted Garlic (mashed) 
1 tsp.  Kosher Salt 
16 oz. pkg. Simple Truth Organic Low-fat Cottage Cheese 
¼ cupMurray's Cheese Grated Parmigiano Reggiano 
1 largeSimple Truth Pasture Raised Brown Egg 
1 Tbl.  HemisFares Basil Pesto Sauce 
1-6 oz. pkg.   Simple Truth Organic Shredded Mozzarella 
  • Preheat oven to 400°.  Halve Spaghetti squash & use spoon to scrap out seeds until squash flesh only.  Place squash cut side down on a baking sheet lined with foil.  Bake 30 minutes, remove from oven & flip squash over.  Let cool until you can handle easily.  Use a fork to go through the squash & shred out the flesh into a large bowl (this step can be done the day prior).
  • Reduce oven to 350° & lightly grease a 9"X13" baking dish.  Bake chicken meatballs for about 20 minutes (internal temp of 165°), remove to cutting board, cool slightly, slice & set aside.  Save pan with any juices to continue making lasagna.
  • In a small bowl, mix marinara & chopped tomatoes together until well blended.  Spread half the mixture in the bottom of prepared baking dish.
  • In a large bowl, combine shredded spaghetti squash, mashed roasted garlic & Kosher salt.  Mix all ingredients until well blended.  Spread mixture evenly in the bottom of your prepared oven dish.
  • In a small bowl, mix cottage cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano, egg & pesto together until well blended.  Spread mixture evenly over top of the squash layer.
  • Sprinkle sliced meatballs evenly over the cottage cheese layer.  Spread remaining marinara sauce over the top, top with even layer of mozzarella cheese
  • Bake casserole covered for 30 minutes & uncovered for 15 minutes (until a nice golden brown).
  • Serve piping hot with a loaf of our fresh baked Simple Truth artisan bread!

