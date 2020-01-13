LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Maintain your diet related new years resolutions with this super flavorful healthy version of a lasagna.
Kroger Chef Paul Dowell shared this recipe using Spaghetti Squash.
Spaghetti Squash Lasagna
Makes 8 to 10 servings
|4 cups
|Spaghetti Squash
|1-12 oz. pkg.
|Simple Truth Italian Seasoned Chicken Meatballs
|1 cup
|Olive Bar or Prepackaged Marinated Roasted Tomatoes (chopped)
|1 Tbl.
|Olive Bar or Prepackaged Roasted Garlic (mashed)
|1 tsp.
|Kosher Salt
|16 oz. pkg.
|Simple Truth Organic Low-fat Cottage Cheese
|¼ cup
|Murray's Cheese Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
|1 large
|Simple Truth Pasture Raised Brown Egg
|1 Tbl.
|HemisFares Basil Pesto Sauce
|1-6 oz. pkg.
|Simple Truth Organic Shredded Mozzarella
- Preheat oven to 400°. Halve Spaghetti squash & use spoon to scrap out seeds until squash flesh only. Place squash cut side down on a baking sheet lined with foil. Bake 30 minutes, remove from oven & flip squash over. Let cool until you can handle easily. Use a fork to go through the squash & shred out the flesh into a large bowl (this step can be done the day prior).
- Reduce oven to 350° & lightly grease a 9"X13" baking dish. Bake chicken meatballs for about 20 minutes (internal temp of 165°), remove to cutting board, cool slightly, slice & set aside. Save pan with any juices to continue making lasagna.
- In a small bowl, mix marinara & chopped tomatoes together until well blended. Spread half the mixture in the bottom of prepared baking dish.
- In a large bowl, combine shredded spaghetti squash, mashed roasted garlic & Kosher salt. Mix all ingredients until well blended. Spread mixture evenly in the bottom of your prepared oven dish.
- In a small bowl, mix cottage cheese, Parmigiano Reggiano, egg & pesto together until well blended. Spread mixture evenly over top of the squash layer.
- Sprinkle sliced meatballs evenly over the cottage cheese layer. Spread remaining marinara sauce over the top, top with even layer of mozzarella cheese
- Bake casserole covered for 30 minutes & uncovered for 15 minutes (until a nice golden brown).
- Serve piping hot with a loaf of our fresh baked Simple Truth artisan bread!
