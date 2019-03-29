LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- We can learn about our future by uncovering the past.
Falls of the Ohio State Park is offering a look at how archaeologists learn about people and their culture from long ago.
Archaeology of the Falls Region exposes what archaeologists study in this area.
Saturday, Park Paleontologist and Interpretive Naturalist Alan Goldstein will highlight the most interesting fossils he’s found investigating the Devonian rocks of Kentuckiana on collecting trips.
It's part of their monthly ‘silver anniversary series’ in 2019.
Devonian Fossils
Falls of the Ohio State Park
Saturday, March 30th 2pm-3:30pm
Sunday, the class will reveal information about prehistoric Native Americans, historic period American settlement and development, and archaeology's role in present day.
The main focus is the historic time period, the speaker's specialty, and the various sites archeologist Jay Stottman has worked on over the last twenty years.
This volunteer training class is open to the public with regular admission.
History Beneath Our Feet
Falls of the Ohio State Park
Clarksville, IN
Sunday March 31st 2pm-4pm
Admission Fees
$9: 12 and older
$7: 11 and younger
Under 5 Free
