LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Science Center kicks off their second annual Make Your Season celebration with Maker Day on Saturday, November 23 from 10 am to 4 pm.
Maker Day celebrates the one-year anniversary of The MakerPlace, a hands-on STEAM learning lab, by showcasing some of Kentucky Science Center's favorite activities and local makers, tinkerers, and artists.
This special one-day event feautres hands on innovation, creativity, engineering, resourcefulness and making for the whole family.
Many professionals and hobbyist makers will be on hand to showcase how they use their skills in new and unique ways.
Plus, the new Reduce-Reuse-Recycle Exhibit showcases how everyone can limit their impact on the environment.
It centers around an actual floating boat made of single use plastic bottles collected by Louisville Male High School's Advanced Ecology class.
The class took water samples of Beargrass Creek when they noticed hundreds of bottles in the banks of the creek.
Katie Norman saw an opportunity and collected nearly 3,000 bottles from her fellow students in just four months.
She and three of her classmates then found a way to make a boat out of those bottles.
The boat is now on display at Kentucky Science Center.
Maker Day is free with admission to Kentucky Science Center.
Click here for more information on Maker Day.
