LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Speed Art Museum reopened on July 5th with the unveiling of Andy Warhol: Revelation.
It’s the largest exhibition devoted to the Pop artist’s explosive career.
You can see his artistic process through his lifelong Catholic faith.
The Speed is just one of two museums in the country to have this exhibition.
New hours are Fridays 3pm - 8pm, plus Saturdays & Sundays: 10am - 5pm.
With capacity limitations, members & guests are encouraged to reserve/purchase timed tickets in advance.
Walk-up tickets may be available based on capacity.
Upon entry to the Museum, all guests will be required to wear a face covering.
High-touch areas such as the front desk, elevators, and stairwells will be adjusted to minimize person-to-person contact.
Art Sparks, the interactive gallery for all ages, the Speed Cinema, and Wiltshire at the Speed Cafe will remain closed until further notice.
Andy Warhol: Revelation runs through November 29, 2020 in the North Building, 3rd Floor Special Exhibition.
Click here to get connected to the Speed Art Museum.
