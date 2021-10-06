LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Speed Art Museum's newest and largest spooky exhibition opens on Friday, October 8th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explores the unexplained in Supernatural America: The Paranormal in American Art.
It has been in the planning stage for five years and organized by Robert Cozzolino at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts. Themes of the Supernatural exhibition include the idea of America as a haunted place, apparitions, objects for and by spirits, and plural universes.
The exhibition opened at the Toledo Museum of Art last June, and will open at the Minneapolis Institute of Arts in Feb 2022. Loans to this exhibition have come from Seattle to New York City to New Orleans to Los Angeles. The display spans 2 floors at the Speed Art Museum. Every single artwork in the exhibition is by an artist who has had a supernatural or paranormal experience. The works of the artists from across America cover three centuries of art history, from the late 1780s to the present day. It represents all regions of the country, belief systems, and cultural practices related to understanding and thinking about death, mourning, memory, and our complicated relationship with experiencing the unexplainable -- spirits and extraterrestrials.
Supernatural America includes more than 220 objects from paintings, drawings, sketchbooks, prints, photographs, furniture, clothing and textiles to videos, scientific instruments, and mediumistic/occult paraphernalia. From Native American spiritual traditions to the Salem Witch Trials to Afrofuturism, the exhibition tracks this country’s complex and complicated relationship to the otherworldly.
It’s not scary and not a “haunted house.” It is suitable for all ages and sensibilities. This eerie exhibition runs through January 2, 2022.
