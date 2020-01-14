LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Speed in the New Year with a New Hobby.
Southern Indiana RC Speedway fulfills your need for speed.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser visited the new venue for some racing action.
If you want to get into the hobby, there are few things to consider.
First determine what class of racing you want to do.
The SIRCS track is designed specifically for 1/10th and 1/12th electric cars.
They have three different divisions of RC racing; Oval, On-Road and Figure 8.
Each division has a different number of classes.
Get the best RC car you can afford.
You can always modify the "setup" with aftermarket parts.
Typical Weekly Schedule
Wednesdays 4:00PM-10:00PM
Fridays 4:00PM-11:00PM
Sundays 10:00AM-4:00PM
Occasional special events.
Entry fees are $10 on Wednesday, $20 on Sunday and rentals for $20 for the entire race day plus entry.
Watch for FREE.
