LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Get those camera phones ready for lots of self-portraits on June 21st.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent some time at Bluegrass Selfie Experience on National Selfie Day.
The Louisville attraction specializes in photo ready backdrops.
You can express yourself and improve your social media content with backdrops, lighting and props.
Become a King or Queen on our throne, relax at the end of a rainbow, swing over a field of sunflowers and more.
Bluegrass Selfie Experience
217 E. Main Street suite 109
Louisville, Kentucky
Thursday and Friday from 5-8pm
Saturday from 1-8pm
Sunday from 1-6pm
The coupon code for $15 tickets is SELFIEDAY
Valid from June 24-27
