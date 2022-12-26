LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people will be celebrating the New Year at home.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins America’s Chief Entertaining Officer, Tim Laird for some Festive Drink Ideas.
Tim Laird is an authority on wines and spirits with more than 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry.
A connoisseur of fine wines, spirits and champagnes, Tim is also a gourmet chef and a master at entertaining and execution.
He's always creating memorable cocktails.
Mistletoe Margarita
In a shaker with ice, add:
2 ounces tequila
½ ounce orange liqueur or Triple Sec
4 ounces cranberry juice
2 ounces orange juice
Squeeze of lime
Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass.
Garnish with a rosemary spear with 3 sugared cranberries.
Sparkling Shirley
This is the hottest cocktail trend, an adult version of the Shirley Temple.
In a tall glass with ice, add:
1 ounce vodka
1 ounce grenadine
4 ounces of Korbel California Champagne
Garnish with a cherry.
Santa’s Helper
In a thermal mug, add:
1½ ounces Old Forester Bourbon
4 ounces hot chocolate
½ ounce peppermint schnapps
Garnish with whipped cream and peppermint sticks
New Year’s Day Bloody Mary
New Year’s Day is almost here and not only are we celebrating the start of 2023 but it’s also National Bloody Mary Day and the first Sunday Brunch of the year.
Garnish with an assortment of choices from sliders, pickles, olives, caprese skewers, chicken wings, and anything pickled such as: green beans, okra, and mushrooms
Classic Bloody Mary
In a pint glass with ice, add:
1½ ounces vodka
4 ounces Zing Zang Bloody Mary Mix
Squeeze of lime
Stir with a celery stick
Note:
To make a Bloody Maria use tequila instead of vodka.
To make a Kentucky Mary use bourbon instead of vodka.
Make a Free Mary without the alcohol.
