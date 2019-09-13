LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville Cardinals and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take it to the gridiron in Nashville, Saturday, September 14th.
This morning, WDRB in the Morning helped get fans in the mood with their own spirit battle.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning with the University of Louisville Cheerleaders, Lady Birds and Marching Band at Cardinal Stadium.
And WDRB's Jude Redfield joined the WKU Spirit Squads at J.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green.
Each spirit team brought the inspiration with stunts, tumbles, dance, marching and music.
Everyone stayed true to their school and is prepared for a great battle of the bluegrass.
