CLARKSVILLE, In (WDRB) — Sportsdrome Speedway celebrates their 75th year of racing.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning at the track before a weekend action.
TEES N TEXTILES presents FAN Appreciation Night Saturday, April 10th.
All general ticket prices are $.75 to commemorate the 75th season.
Gates open at 5:00 and racing starts at 7:00.
Meet your favorite drivers during an on track autograph session.
Racing will be the Modified Figure 8, Affordable Ford Figure 8, Affordable Ford Oval, Affordable Ford Powder Puff and Young Guns.
