LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ah, Whatta Bout’ Mimi is spreading joy one balloon at a time.
Ah, Whatta ‘Bout Mimi was established in October, 2003. What started out as a place to get employee gifts has turned into something bigger. Ah, What Bout’ Mimi specializes in homemade fudge, balloons, fruit bouquets, gift baskets and more.
They have also taken some very worthy causes.
The Downtown Louisville Gift Shop has joined a nationwide movement to #adoptagrandparent and send them something special, a Balloon Buddy. You can help by adopting as many as you like. The goal is to send EVERY single resident at local nursing homes and long term care facilities a special Balloon Buddy with a message of love and hope. It's only $20 for one, or $50 for three.
