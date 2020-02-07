LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get your home ready for spring.
CityPlace Expo Center and Watts Home Center host the first-ever Spring Home Projects Show.
It happens on Saturday, February 8th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM at CityPlace Expo Center in La Grange.
This showcase features contractors and designers who are based in Oldham and surrounding counties.
You can get remodeling, renovation, landscaping and construction ideas and instruction from many local vendors.
Projects can include both interior and exterior spaces.
Enjoy a kids area with inflatables and face painting, entertainment and food trucks.
Admission is FREE but monetary donations will be accepted at the door.
All show proceeds benefit Good News Homes, an Oldham County-based nonprofit that has been serving the homeless and those in need of transitional housing for more than 20 years.
Click here to get connected to the Spring Home Projects Show.
