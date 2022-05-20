LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Get help with those home improvement projects at the Spring Product Showcase.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the renovation expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
This showcase promises to bring homeowners and industry experts together in the North Hall.
Home products and services will be showcased throughout the 100,000 (or more) square foot space.
Find inspiration for your next house project at the 2022 Spring Product Showcase is a Home, Garden & Remodeling Show event.
Experts will be showcasing everything for the home including, but not limited to flooring, windows, gutter solutions, and home décor.
Meet utility companies like LG&E and KU reminding customers to contact Kentucky 811 to have underground lines marked before your dig.
Spring Product Showcase
Kentucky Exposition Center - North Wing
Friday, May 20 / Noon - 7:00 pm
Saturday, May 21 / 10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Sunday, May 22 / 10:00 am - 4:00 pm
At Door: $8.00 cash $10.00 credit card
6 & Under FREE
Military FREE with Military ID
