LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Learn about the latest trends in home improvement at the Home, Garden + Remodeling Show.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the annual renovation expo at the Kentucky Exposition Center.
It's the region's largest gathering of qualified exhibitors.
Ask question and get connected to businesses that can help you complete your projects.
Discover more than 225 professionals who deal with HVAC, security, roofing, electrical, gutters, lawncare, handyman services and more.
Plus, don't miss Mina Starsiak Hawk from HGTV's “Good Bones” appearing this Saturday.
It's Louisville's Original Home Show.
Home, Garden + Remodeling Show
Kentucky Exposition Center
Friday, March 10 / Noon - 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 11 / 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sunday, March 12 / 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Adults $10 / 12 & Under FREE
Click here to get connected to the Home, Garden + Remodeling Show.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.