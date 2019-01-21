LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people love a good baked potato.

Kroger chef Paul Dowell is serving up a delicious recipe to help cooks spruce up their spuds.

3 Cheese Hasselback Potatoes

  • 4 lrg. Potatoes, Russet (scrubbed well)
  • 2 Tbl. Unsalted Butter (melted)
  • 2 Tbl. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 2 tsp. Private Selection Italian Herb Grinder (coarse ground)
  • ½ c. Comte Cheese, rind removed/shredded (from our Specialty or Murray’s Cheese Shop)
  • ½ c. Gruyere Cheese, rind removed/shredded (from our Specialty or Murray’s Cheese Shop)
  • ½ c. Parmigiano Reggiano, rind removed/shredded (from our Specialty or Murray’s Cheese Shop)
  • 1 Tbl. Roasted Garlic, chopped (from our deli Mediterranean selection)
  • To taste Salt & Pepper

Toppings Bar (these ingredients are as desired)

  • Flatleaf Parsley (rough chop)
  • Green Onion (sliced thin)
  • Tomato Pesto
  • Roasted Marinated Tomatoes
  • Sour Cream or Crème Fraiche
  • Olive Tapenade
  • Crisp Cooked Bacon (chopped)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450°.

2. Cut about a ½” slice off the bottom of the potato to make a flat side so it will not roll. Save cut slice.

3. Using wooden chop sticks on each side of the potato as a guide, make slices (about 4th inch or smaller) all the way down the potato. The chopsticks will prevent you from cutting all the way through the potato.

4. Place potatoes in a baking dish with the cut slice upside down under the potato to help arch & separate the layers as it bakes.

5. In a small bowl, blend together butter, olive oil & ground Italian herb. Brush half the oil mixture over the potatoes (in slices as best as possible) & bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven & brush with remaining mixture & in cut layers, bake for another 25 minutes.

6. While baking, in a small bowl mix together the three cheeses & roasted garlic. Set aside until potatoes come out.

7. Remove potatoes from oven. Using a butter knife, separate the layers & push a pinch of the cheese mixture in between each layer. Return to oven & bake for another 10-15 minutes (potatoes should be crispy & fork tender).

8. Remove from oven, salt & pepper to taste & enjoy piping hot with your all of your favorite toppings!

