LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people love a good baked potato.
Kroger chef Paul Dowell is serving up a delicious recipe to help cooks spruce up their spuds.
3 Cheese Hasselback Potatoes
- 4 lrg. Potatoes, Russet (scrubbed well)
- 2 Tbl. Unsalted Butter (melted)
- 2 Tbl. Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 2 tsp. Private Selection Italian Herb Grinder (coarse ground)
- ½ c. Comte Cheese, rind removed/shredded (from our Specialty or Murray’s Cheese Shop)
- ½ c. Gruyere Cheese, rind removed/shredded (from our Specialty or Murray’s Cheese Shop)
- ½ c. Parmigiano Reggiano, rind removed/shredded (from our Specialty or Murray’s Cheese Shop)
- 1 Tbl. Roasted Garlic, chopped (from our deli Mediterranean selection)
- To taste Salt & Pepper
Toppings Bar (these ingredients are as desired)
- Flatleaf Parsley (rough chop)
- Green Onion (sliced thin)
- Tomato Pesto
- Roasted Marinated Tomatoes
- Sour Cream or Crème Fraiche
- Olive Tapenade
- Crisp Cooked Bacon (chopped)
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 450°.
2. Cut about a ½” slice off the bottom of the potato to make a flat side so it will not roll. Save cut slice.
3. Using wooden chop sticks on each side of the potato as a guide, make slices (about 4th inch or smaller) all the way down the potato. The chopsticks will prevent you from cutting all the way through the potato.
4. Place potatoes in a baking dish with the cut slice upside down under the potato to help arch & separate the layers as it bakes.
5. In a small bowl, blend together butter, olive oil & ground Italian herb. Brush half the oil mixture over the potatoes (in slices as best as possible) & bake for 25 minutes. Remove from oven & brush with remaining mixture & in cut layers, bake for another 25 minutes.
6. While baking, in a small bowl mix together the three cheeses & roasted garlic. Set aside until potatoes come out.
7. Remove potatoes from oven. Using a butter knife, separate the layers & push a pinch of the cheese mixture in between each layer. Return to oven & bake for another 10-15 minutes (potatoes should be crispy & fork tender).
8. Remove from oven, salt & pepper to taste & enjoy piping hot with your all of your favorite toppings!
