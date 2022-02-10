LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — A big game like Mascot Bowl XIV deserves some great keepsakes.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser asked Squid Print to help create some fun Mascot Bowl XIV merchandise.
Squid Print Direct to Garment Printing brings your ideas to clothes.
If you can image it, they can print it on t-shirts, hats, hoodies and more.
Squid Print helped make the memorabilia for the Mascot Bowl XV participants.
We hope the commemorative caps fit on their big heads.
