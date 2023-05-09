LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Archery takes accuracy, patience and confidence.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joins St. Albert the Great Archery before they compete in a national tournament.
St. Albert the Great Archery was started 7 years ago and has grown in numbers to one of the largest in the state.
For the second year in a row, they have had 72 archers ranging between grades fourth through eighth.
The program is maxed out due to time and space constraints.
The team is nearly split down the middle between girls and boys.
Both, the elementary (grades 4 & 5) and the middle schools (grades 6-8) qualified for the National tournament.
National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) presents the United States Eastern National Tournament at the Kentucky Exposition Center, May 11-13.
The tournament is typically held the second weekend in May in Louisville.
There will be more than 15,000 student archers competing.
Jeremy Doyle assumed the head coaching duties three years ago for St. Albert the Great Archery.
His wife, Kelly, handles all the communication, signups and organizing.
Chris Wahl and Jason Chin are the other main coaches with several parents helping out on a weekly basis.
Jeremy's 7th-grade-daughter, Alyssa, started archery in fourth grade basically on a whim.
She, like the other archers who came through NASP, have gained confidence among other traits.
She plans to keep shooting throughout high school.
