LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- During the Lenten season, St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Church fires up the friers.
Every Friday from Ash Wednesday to April 12th, the St. Gabriel Men's Club serves up tasty fried fish.
It has been dubbed the " Absolute Best Fish Fry in the City of Louisville".
They have been doing fish fries for 40 years.
They started serving 500 pieces and have grown to cooking up more than 1700 each Friday.
Hungry Pelican has provided the fish for more than 30 years, that's more than 2.5 tons of fish cut for 23 parishes.
March 8th - April 12th
Lunch in the gym 11:00 AM - 1:30PM
Dinner in the café & gym 5:00PM - 7:30PM
The St. Gabriel Fish Fry is endorsed by the Codfather (WDRB's Mike Marshall).
