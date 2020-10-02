LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- St. James Court Art Show goes virtual this year.
The art show goes live online Friday, October 2nd at 10:00 am and continues through the entire month of October.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some participating artists before the experience began.
All 600+ juried artists from the 2020 art show have been invited to participate in the SJCAS@HOME 2020 virtual show.
The online platform was created by Eventeny.
Online guests can browse through the virtual show of highly acclaimed and juried artists.
From the comfort and safety of your home, log in and look at artists’ photos, watch their personalized videos, visit their virtual booths, and do live video chats with select artists.
Click here to connect to SJCAS@HOME.
Click here to get connected to St. James Court Art Show on facebook.
