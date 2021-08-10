LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- You can help the kids at St. Joseph's Children's Home and get a unique quilt.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning with the St. Joe's Sewing Society as they prepare for the St. Joe's Picnic.
Normally, generations of families and friends get together on a summer weekend in August to play games, listen to music and enjoy the famous fried chicken dinner.
All in an effort to raise money and help serve nearly 1,500 children and families each year.
The 2021 picnic will be a little different than in the past.
The 172nd Picnic for the Kids will feature a two-night ticketed, live music event with a few gaming booths.
Friday, August 13th 7pm-11pm
Music by Rear View Mirror
Saturday, August 14th 7pm-11pm
Music by LittleBand
Click here to purchase tickets.
General Admission tickets are on sale now at $10 each per night for the live music event while limited supplies last.
Event tickets must be purchased online here.
Tickets are REQUIRED for event entry.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult age 25 and over.
At least one adult required per every two children.
Click here to purchase St. Joe's Picnic merchandise or a special quilt.
The St. Joe's Sewing Society spends month creating one of a kind quilts to be sold.
The money raised helps fund St. Joseph Children's Home programs.
Click here to get your chance to win something special.
More than 20 items are up for raffle.
Drawings will be held August 14th at 8:30pm.
Watch live on the St. Joseph Children's Home Facebook Page.
Raffle sales end August 14th at 5pm.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.