LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Join 50,000 of your closest friends for a party at St. Joseph Children's Home this weekend.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a look at the 174th annual St. Joe's Picnic starting tonight.
The two-night, live music event supports the mission of Giving Children a Home.
The annual fundraiser is a family fun event on Friday, Aug. 11, 5-10 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 12, 12 p.m. to midnight.
Admission and parking are free. Parking and shuttle service is available at the Southern Baptist Seminary, 2825 Lexington Road.
Play carnival and casino games, enjoy delicious food and drinks, and buy chances on raffle items.
Picnic is held on our campus at 2823 Frankfort Avenue, with free parking available onsite.
Friday night includes a live performance by Radiotronic.
Live music on Saturday by Rearview Mirror.
St. Joseph Children’s Home serves approximately 1,500 children and family members each year across four core programs.
Click here for a complete lineup of events at the 174th St. Joe's Picnic for the Kids.
